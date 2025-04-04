Simone Ashley's Clean Beauty Aesthetic Is Complete With A Bronzed Glam And Smokey Eyes

Simone Ashley makes sure to not miss a beauty beat when it comes to serving up one glam moment after another. The Bridgerton actress looks like a million bucks in her latest glam outing that witnesses her slaying her face card and how.

British actress looks like a million bucks as she dolls up in an overall bronzed and beautiful glam moment teamed with a white tank top and an gold analog watch, a pair of mini hoops, and a couple of dainty rings worn as accessories to add sparkle to her look.

But the star of the show was Ashley makeup of the day that featured a radiant and bronzed complexion achieved with a mix of foundation and bronzing drops applied on her pretty face along with a heavy wash of contour and bronzer. She topped this with razor sharp feathered brows that farmed her face just right, a wash of mauve matte eyeshadow on her lids teamed with a smudged black eyeliner to give her the perfect minimal smokey eye look complete with loads of mascara for fluttery lashes. A contour and champagne highlight added the perfect shadows and highlight to her cheeks and nose bridge. Lastly, Simone added the perfect pout with a nude lip liner and a rose pink colour added to her cheeks in a lived-in natural ombre effect.

If Simone's beauty game was on point, then how could her glam of the day stay far behind. The 30-year-old actress's look was complete with a sleek 90s actress's inspired centre parted open locks look that acted as the perfect crowning glory of her glam look.

Simone Ashley and her bronzed glam look are a match made in beauty heaven.

