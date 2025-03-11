Simone Ashley's Not-So-Little Black Dress Came With A Backless Design Twist

Simone Ashley looks like a million bucks as she struts out and about in town wearing a head-to-toe black outfit of the day. The Bridgerton actress made a case for black being the good old black donning a not-so-little black dress with a backless feature to add a bit of oomph to her street style look.
Simone Ashley made a winning sartorial entry as she was caught on camera pacing across a street wearing a sleeveless black dress with a cowl style halter neckline and a backless design. The British actress's ensemble featured a faux leather fabric on the upper bodice that flowed into a figure hugging synthetic silhouette in a pencil fitted dress.
The 29-year-old star accessorised her look with a black leather Hermes Kelly belt with the signature lock detailed closure and a pair of silver hoops to add the right amount of sparkle to her look. But she didn't stop right there and wrapped the look with a sleek pair of dark sunglasses, and a pair of heeled black mules.
Simone's tresses were styled into a side swept open waves look that she teamed with a bronzed glam look featuring her dewy complexion, a snatched face with contoured jawlines and cheekbones, a wash of brown eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for feathery lashes, defined brows and a flesh hued lip colour to add the finishing touch to her look.
Simone Ashley's backless black dress gets a sartorial green flag.
