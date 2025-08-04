Masaba Gupta Shares A Genius Hack That Will Keep Your Makeup From Budging All Day

In the ever-evolving world of Indian fashion, fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta has carved a niche for herself. The designer, entrepreneur, and mother, recently opened up about her take on the idea of beauty and what it means to her. She also shared some hacks that will make your makeup last longer, even when the temperature rises.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Masaba Gupta recently shared her thoughts on what beauty means to her, particularly after becoming a mother.

Masaba Gupta On What Beauty Means To Her

Masaba Gupta shared, "Beauty to me is a form of self-expression. And it has definitely evolved for me ever since I became a mother, especially to a baby girl. Now I think that more than trying to fit in, one is just constantly and day-to-day in a mode of self-acceptance, because your body is changing every day, how you look in the mirror changes every day."

Masaba Gupta believes that inner beauty always shows on the outside. "It just comes from a place of accepting that you are doing your best with the change, growth, and evolution, and coming to terms with it. Beauty becomes more about embracing the now - the reality of a situation - and the reality that beauty is not really one single definition! It actually means different things at different phases in one's life. And I truly believe that inner beauty is something that always shows on the outside," she added.

Masaba Gupta On Makeup Being A Powerful Tool

Explaining that her approach to beauty is about enhancing her features, and not covering up, Masaba Gupta says, "My personal approach to beauty has always been minimal, but it's also very mood driven. But I think I lean towards makeup that is classic and as close to my natural skin as possible. It's just about accentuating what I have - the features, and not trying to look like someone else."

To Masaba Gupta, makeup is not about looking like someone else but about expressing herself in the best way possible. "It's self-expression. It's also confidence boosting. It's also a coping mechanism for most people. It's something that is transformative. It is something that is a mood enhancer. Because I think when I wear makeup, I feel very much in charge. And I know that, especially postpartum, if I do put on a little bit of colour on my cheeks and my lips, I do feel brighter, more confident, better through the day."

Masaba Gupta Shares Some Hacks

In the interview, the ace designer shared that the trick to making her lipstick last longer is to hydrate it first by putting lots of petroleum jelly or any lip balm while doing the base. Now, take the lip balm off once you are done with the makeup. Then dab a tissue after applying a lipstick, and some setting powder or loose powder on top of it to make your lipstick last longer.

The Masaba Masaba actor shared another hack that is perfect for the summer or even monsoon when its hot outside. She uses a muslin cloth dipped in ice water and places it on her face. This helps her feel better when it's hot outside without ruining her makeup, making it a perfect trick to keep your makeup in place.