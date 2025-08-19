Louis Vuitton Is Selling Lipsticks Worth Rs 14,000. Who Will Buy, Asks Instagram

In a world where luxury is no longer defined solely by haute couture or handbags, Louis Vuitton is betting that beauty is the next frontier. The renowned brand is entering the beauty space with a makeup range that only a fashion juggernaut could pull off.

On Tuesday, the French maison officially launched La Beaute Louis Vuitton, its first-ever makeup collection, in collaboration with legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath. But what's making headlines isn't just the collaboration - it's the price tag.

So, how much is a single Louis Vuitton lipstick worth? Approximately Rs 14,000 (or USD 160). Meanwhile, an eyeshadow palette comes in at around Rs 21,000 (USD 250).

Naturally, the Internet had opinions.

"Absolutely tone-deaf and honestly desperate-looking. This brings nothing of worth to the beauty table - just another logo-cashing venture to be dispensed to influencers for TikTok posting," one user commented.

Another wrote, "There is no reason a lipstick should cost USD 160. For that price, it should apply itself to my lips."

A third chimed in, "There is absolutely no justifiable reason for this." And perhaps that's exactly the point.

Louis Vuitton isn't just selling makeup - it's selling a very specific kind of luxury, one that doesn't blink at four-digit receipts for beauty products. The packaging alone, designed by acclaimed industrial designer Konstantin Grcic, features collectible cases embellished with the house's iconic Monogram and Damier motifs.

The launch, first teased in March, officially kicks off in China on August 20, followed by a global digital release on August 25. It will then arrive in select Louis Vuitton boutiques and on online platforms worldwide starting August 29.

While fashion houses like Chanel, Dior, and YSL have long used cosmetics as accessible entry points into their brand universes, Louis Vuitton has taken a different path. Instead of courting the masses, it's doubling down on its core clientele - the ultra-wealthy consumers who don't just buy luxury; they live it.

And while the rest of the beauty industry braces for slowed growth and more budget-conscious shoppers, Louis Vuitton is, in essence, shrugging. Why sell millions of units when you can sell hundreds - at USD 160 a pop?

If there's one thing Louis Vuitton is counting on, it's that the right kind of customer won't ask that question at all.

