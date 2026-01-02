Watch: Manushi Chhillar Shares How She Did Her Makeup For Miss World 2017 Finale

Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World crown in 2017. Besides her jaw-dropping, crystal-embellished salmon pink Falguni Shane Peacock gown, the 28-year-old also made us take notes on her flawless makeup.

How Manushi Chillar Did Her Makeup For Miss World 2017 Finale

Guess what? On New Year's Eve, Manushi Chhillar decided to revisit her Miss World makeup. In a step-by-step tutorial, she demonstrated to fans how to achieve the look to perfection. First, she applied primer all over her face as she “wanted makeup that lasted the entire night.”

Although Manushi Chhillar admitted to not being a “foundation girl”, she did use the product on the final day of the pageant. “I would dilute my foundation, and I'm going to be going in with something to give me a lot of coverage,” she shared. Next, the Miss World winner dabbed a warm-toned concealer for under-eye coverage, followed by a lighter shade.

For the lighter one, Manushi said, “I'm going to be drawing a triangle… making 3 points.” She first applied one dot of the product around the corner of her eyes, the temple region, and the corners of her mouth. Manushi recommended going two shades lighter than your skin tone so that it “gives a lift to the under eye.” She blended both the light and warm concealers with a brush.

After that, the model-actress shifted her focus to contouring, admitting that she had not done it in years. “I've an angular face with high cheekbones. I don't think I need to contour that much,” claimed Manushi before blending the contour around the temples and the nose.

Contouring And Eye Makeup

“So, for the nose contour, if you draw a line right underneath your browbone, it's just like an extension of your browbone that gives you a very natural-looking finish because you're literally contouring in the shadow,” said Manushi Chhillar. She then gently patted loose, translucent baking powder underneath her eyes, followed by filling in her brows with a delicate pencil and setting them with a brow gel.

For the eyes, Manushi went with a smoky effect, taking some bronzer to go over the crease and define her eyelids. A mix of brown and black eyeshadows, used meticulously in light and dark shades across her inner and outer corners, gave her eyes added dimension. Golden glitter dabbed at the centre of the eyelid offered the much-needed shine, while a classic stroke of black eyeliner added more character to her face. Manushi wrapped it up with generous coats of mascara for a sharp lift.

After dusting off the excess powder with a brush, Manushi Chhillar applied bronzer to the sides of her forehead and a cool pink blush, which she built up slowly around her cheeks and nose. A few dabs of golden highlighter on the high points of her face sealed the glam.

The diva tied the whole look together with a pinkish-nude lipstick and a dark lip liner outline, blending them with a brush. Once done, she swiped on the same lipstick at the centre for a plump effect and finished it off with lip gloss at the centre and the top of the upper lip. A setting spray was all she needed to shine like a star on stage.

