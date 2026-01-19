Why You Shouldn't Leave Your Mascara On At Night, Explains New York-Based Eye Doctor

Removing makeup is quite a task, especially after a tiring day. But is it harmful if you forget it just once, particularly when it comes to mascara?

Leaving mascara on while sleeping may seem harmless, but it can lead to long-term irritation and even corneal damage.

What Happens When You Leave Your Mascara On At Night?

New York-based eye doctor Dr. Jennifer Tsai, who specialises in dry eye care and ocular aesthetics, recently explained the risks in an Instagram video posted on January 15. In the clip, she shows how tiny flakes of dried mascara can collect under the eyelids when makeup is not removed properly.

According to Dr. Tsai, these particles can form small, hardened deposits that rub against the surface of the eye every time a person blinks. Over time, this friction may trigger discomfort, redness, or corneal scratches.

She said, "You sleep with your mascara on at night? Look under your lids. These are tiny concretions, basically rolled-up pigmented particles of mascara depositing underneath your conjunctiva and the upper lid. Causes these hard lumps or nodules, so when you blink, it irritates your cornea because it scratches the surface."

She emphasised that removing eye makeup thoroughly every night is essential to preventing such problems. Dr Tsai also advises double cleansing the eyelashes and avoiding waterproof mascaras, which tend to be harder to wash off completely.

She said, "Always always take off your makeup every night if you wear it. Double cleanse your lashes. Make sure you try to aim for non-waterproof mascara. And if you choose to wear mascara, tubing mascara has been a popular alternative for mascara which forms tiny tubes around lashes instead of wet film so it comes off more easily."

Key Takeaways

Mascara left on overnight can accumulate as tiny particles under the eyelids.

These deposits may form lumps that irritate the cornea with each blink.

Corneal irritation can lead to long-term discomfort or scratching.

Dr Tsai suggests double-cleansing and choosing non-waterproof formulas for easier removal.

Proper nightly makeup removal is crucial for eye health.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



