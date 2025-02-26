Sabrina Carpenter Hits Glam Jackpot In Wispy Lashes, Mauve Tint And Curtain Bangs

American singer and the latest icon of massy pop music, Sabrina Carpenter made jaws drop the floor with her latest beauty outing. The 25-year-old singer and songwriter who has delivered peppy songs such as Espresso, Please Please Please and more showed us that she is capable of scoring glam hits too.

Sabrina Carpenter looked like a million bucks in her less is more makeup moment featuring her fresh and dewy skin that acted as the perfect foundation for a flawless base and a brightening concealer for her eyes that was topped off with bushy dark brows that framed her face in the right proportions. The star of Sabrina's glam of the day was her all new lash lengthening Prada Beauty Pradascope mascara that gave her the perfect fluttery and dreamy eyelashes that were curled and lengthened to reach the zenith of the skies. A sweep of mauve tint spread across her cheeks teamed with a contour added colour back to her face. Sabrina wrapped up her beauty look by doubling up the satin mauve tint as a lip colour.

If Sabrina's beauty game was on point, then how could her hair stay far behind. The Taste hit maker styled her blonde tresses into ger signature curtain bangs left framing her face and left open to meander over her shoulders.

Sabrina Carpenter and her Pradascope mascara were a match made in beauty heaven.

