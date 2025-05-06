Sabrina Carpenter Looks Fine As An <i>Espresso</i> In A Burgundy Bodysuit From Louis Vuitton

At the Met Gala 2025, pop star Sabrina Carpenter stunned with her fierce entrance in her espresso look. The star ditched a heavily embellished gown or outfit; instead, she channelled her classic rich espresso-brown bodysuit paired with a tuxedo tailcoat. Her custom-made ensemble was from Louis Vuitton and was designed by Pharrell Williams.

Her burgundy bodysuit featured glittering buttons, a white collar that came with a sweetheart neckline that perfectly accentuated her curves, and a long, dramatic train. Ditching the usual heavy ensemble, Sabrina's red carpet look showcased her authentic style with an ideal blend of unconventional and modern design. The star further elevated her look by styling it with diamonds, from a diamond necklace to rings and even an anklet. The star accessorised her dress with matching heels, adding all the necessary drama to the look.

For her makeup, Sabrina went with her signature glam look with a seamless base, lots of highlighter, blush, bronzer and contour at all the necessary places, shimmery eyelids, mascara on the lashes, arched up brows, winged liner, nude lips topped with gloss for the extra shine and open tresses.