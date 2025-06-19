Sabrina Carpenter's Blonde Curls And Nude Glam Worked Like A Glam Charm

Sabrina Carpenter made sure to not miss a beauty beat as she dropped yet another look on her social media. The 26-year-old popstar who is basking in the success of her latest single, Manchild hasn't stopped there. She dished out a winning beauty moment with a nude glam vibe that she teamed with her long blonde open locks. What was poignant that this time around though was the fact that she sported an onscreen look that was exclusively featured in her chartbuster song, Manchild.

Sabrina Carpenter looked like a million bucks as she dolled up like a girl from the southside of America. The Please Please Please hit maker was dressed in a sheer white lace shirt with a tie-up detail that she teamed with extremely short high-waist boxer shorts in a blue hue. But what caught our eyes was the pop sensation's glam of the day which featured a full face of makeup including a veil of skin tint teamed with freckles, a bushy brow, a slight wash of sparkle on her eyelids, a delicate winged eyeliner and lots of mascara for dreamy and wispy lash look. Her pretty visage was laden with the right amount of contour, a rose blush and a champagne highlight to add the right amount of colour. Sabrina wrapped up her makeup game on a glamourous high with a stone-nude hued lip colour teamed with a brown lip liner to define her pout.

Sabrina's tresses took her fans and followers by storm as she skipped her single voluminous blow out and instead opted for a super voluminous intricate curls look with centre-parted fringes that framed her face just right.

Sabrina Carpenter ticked all the beauty boxes right with her nude glam and blonde locks.

