Sabrina Carpenter's Winged Eyeliner And Nude Lips Work Perfectly With Her Curled Blonde Tresses

American singer and song writer, Sabrina Carpenter is not just a musical hit maker but she is a certified star when it comes to her beauty and sartorial offerings. The 25-year-old star has proven time and again that is a complete package who delivers winning beauty moments like it is second nature to her.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/sabrinacarpenter

The Please Please Please star made heads turn as she dished out a blushed nude glam look featuring her beaming skin laden with foundation, bushy brows, a wash of champagne eyeshadow on her lids, a sword-like black winged eyeliner and mascara defining her eyes, a generous amount of radiant peachy-pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and nose, and a flesh-toned lip colour to finish off the look with the right notes of glam.

Sabrina's hair game didn't fall behind, when it came to matching steps with her glam avatar. On this occasion, the popstar's blonde tresses were being styled into ringlet like curled tresses while she took a selfie of her tresses as a work in progress with curlers pinned in them.

Sabrina Carpenter's signature minimal blushed glam and curled blonde tresses were like two peas in a beauty pod.

