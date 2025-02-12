Sabrina Carpenter Channels Madonna's Boldness And Marilyn Monroe's Hollywood Glam For Latest Magazine Cover

With her talent, charm, and dedication to her craft, Sabrina Carpenter has quickly become a household name. Her rapid rise to fame has earned her a coveted spot on the cover of Vogue, solidifying her status as one of the most exciting young stars in the entertainment industry. For the cover story, she has taken her fashion game to a whole new level. She paid tribute to the icons of pop culture by embodying the timeless allure of Madonna and Marilyn Monroe, blending classic glamour with a modern edge.

The result was a stunning visual homage to the aesthetic of the 1960s and 1980s put together with Extravagant femininity and boldness with corsets, lace bodysuits and mini skirts.

Sabrina wore a satin powder blue corset with a pointed bustline, immediately evoking memories of Madonna's famous boundary-pushing lingerie. Very material girl, all while keeping it short n sweet.

With Valentine's Day around the corner, it wasn't surprising to see colours of the season as part of this cover story. On one side, Sabrina Carpentar sparkled in a pink mini dress.

On the other hand, she went bold in a red lace bodysuit, feathered heels, all feeling like the day of love but with a bold touch.

It would be unfair to not give the hair and makeup crew their due credit for meticulously bringing pop culture's most influential aesthetic to life. Her hair, styled in voluminous, platinum blonde curls, is an unmistakable nod to Marilyn Monroe's iconic locks that Madonna has also drawn inspiration from many times. Sabrina Carpenter's makeup, too, recalls Marilyn Monroe's signature look: a flawless, dewy complexion, strong brows, and a classic red lip.

With Sabrina Carpenter, it's not just about recreating a look. It was also about embodying the very spirit of Marilyn Monroe and Madonna-fearless, unapologetic, and undeniably magnetic. By channeling two of the most influential women in pop culture history, Sabrina Carpenter is set to make her place in the fashion conversation beyond her music and talent.

