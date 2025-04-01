Sabrina Carpenter Wears Her Face On A Tee, Paired With Black Leggings

Sabrina Carpenter looked like a total stunner wearing an everyday casual look featuring an oversized white tee with her face printed on it that she paired with black leggings. The Please Please Please star slayed the look like there is no tomorrow this time around as she ditched her mini dresses and kept it casual in a tee and leggings.

Sabrina Carpenter is a star to reckon with not just in music but also in the sartorial world. The Espresso hit maker picked out a cool and casual look from her closet that featured an oversized white tee with a half-sleeves and crew neckline that boasted of an eye catching graphic print of herself on the garment. The 25-year-old star matched the tee with a pair of black leggings to make for a monochrome and fabulous wardrobe moment.

Sabrina went for a sans accessories moment to let her outfit do all the talking.

What's more, her blonde tresses were styled into her signature voluminous bangs that framed her face and were tied into a loose ponytail. Glam wise, she dolled up in a nude makeup look with feathered brows, blushed cheeks, eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, and a flesh toned lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch to her everyday look.

Sabrina Carpenter's oversized graphic tee and black leggings were a match made in fashion heaven.

