In A Bejewelled Gown, Sabrina Carpenter Shines A Little Too Bright On The Red Carpet

It was a super stylish weekend for Hollywood actors as they turned up to the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live.

The red carpet was a star-studded affair with an array of celebrities bringing their best fashion. Sabrina Carpenter lead the fashion bandwagon with her impeccable sartorial sensibilities.

She indeed had her Short n Sweet moment on the red carpet as she made heads turn. The evening was a dazzling celebration and Sabrina's look just added to it. Glitz and glam were the keywords that kept coming up throughout her impeccable look. The singer was shimmering in a bejewelled look that featured delicate semi-sheer details. The silver bejewelled details on the look were truly the highlight of her OOTN. The figure-grazing pattern simply added an extra edge to her look. The gown also featured an asymmetrical off-shoulder sleeve, adding a stunning element to the silhouette.

Her sky-high dazzling heels were just the perfect addition to her look. She picked Christian Louboutin's Loubi Queen Alta shoes that perfectly matched her stunning style. She kept her accessory game minimal with just sparkling rings and studs.

