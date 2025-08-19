How Guru Randhawa Lost 15 Kg In 4 Months: Inside The Singer's Weight Loss Journey

Singer-composer Guru Randhawa turned heads in 2020 when he lost approximately 15 kg in just 4 months.

Talking about his weight loss transformation to Bombay Times, the Surma Surma singer revealed that the pandemic-induced lockdown became a turning point for his fitness goals. Over the course of four months, he shed approximately 15 kg, marking 2020 as a true “year of transformation” for him.

Guru Randhawa also shared that he wanted to get fit. “Fitness is being active and having a healthy lifestyle.” He revealed that he hails from Gurdaspur in Punjab and his earlier life was rooted in active, athletic pursuits. However, his busy singing career left little time for fitness.

Guru Randhawa's Fitness Routine

The aim was to transform his body and which is why he relied on working on every part of his body.

“I love working on each and every body part. Once you start training with a personal trainer, they work on every part of your body. They understand your body and accordingly work out a plan for each body part, so when you are standing, performing, acting, or anything, your body looks in shape from all sides. So I enjoy working on all (body parts).

In short, Guru Randhawa's approach to workout is one focused on overall body transformation. Beyond physical changes, he also described his journey as one of self-improvement, cultivating mental strength alongside the toned physique he proudly flaunted on social media.

Guru Randhawa's Diet

The Naach Meri Rani singer had shared in an interview with TOI that he is a foodie, but he is careful about what he eats. The first thing he does is choose a healthy oil, such as olive oil, that helps him stay fit. Green vegetables, fruits such as apples, grapes, and bananas are a staple in his diet. He also loves having fresh fruit juices.

Overall, Guru Randhawa's weight loss journey was all about eating healthy and working on all body parts. With dedication and discipline, the 33-year-old singer lost 15 kg in 4 months.