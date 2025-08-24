Harnaaz Sandhu Shuts Down Trolls With Toned Look In <i>Baaghi 4</i>: Inside Her Weight Loss Transformation

Harnaaz Sandhu was the third Miss Universe from India to be crowned after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Making an impression worldwide, the 25-year-old is now set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4. The path to acting wasn't easy, especially after being trolled and body-shamed for gaining weight after winning Miss Universe in 2021.

Harnaaz Sandhu's Weight Loss Transformation Stuns Fans

Over the past few years, the beauty queen has been facing weight problems. As she makes her debut in Bollywood, Harnaaz Sandhu has grabbed everyone's attention with her toned physique.

Soon after winning the Miss Universe crown, Harnaaz Sandhu put on some extra kilos due to celiac disease - an autoimmune disease in which the small intestine becomes hypersensitive to gluten. Studies have found that people with celiac disease tend to gain weight.

The condition made her gain weight unexpectedly, drawing harsh criticism and online trolling. "I was bullied for gaining weight. It was uncomfortable and really surprising to see how people started having their opinions, which should not really matter. It's not about how you look; it's about who you are inside, how you treat people, and what you believe in," she told People magazine.

How Did Harnaaz Sandhu Lose Weight?

Determined to regain control of her health, Harnaaz Sandhu shared a reel on her Instagram in October 2024, showing off her weight loss transformation. She captioned the video, "Back like I never left darling, Let's go..."

Reportedly, Harnaaz Sandhu switched to a gluten-free diet, which included avoiding foods such as wheat, barley, rye and related foods.

As for her fitness regimen, the Miss Universe has not revealed many details, but she exercises regularly to stay fit.