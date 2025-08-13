Why Ananya Panday's Less-Is-More Makeup Is A Statement In Itself

When it comes to fresh-faced glamour, Ananya Panday knows the assignment very well. Over the years, she has carved a niche for herself as Bollywood's modern beauty icon. The star is someone who makes high-fashion jewellery and breezy beauty feel like second nature. Whether it is a red carpet moment or an off-duty snap, Ananya Panday's charm lies in her ability to look polished yet effortless.

This Wednesday, the Dream Girl 2 star, who is also Swarovski's brand ambassador, lit up Instagram with a carousel of pictures. The highlight? Her makeup.

Ananya Panday went for a skin-first makeup approach. Her base was sheer and dewy, with just enough coverage to even out the skin while keeping it breathable. There was a gentle peach flush on her cheeks that blended seamlessly for some freshness. Her lips? A muted rosy-nude, matte lipstick gave her look an edge.

The Diva's eyes were kept soft yet defined - a swipe of eyeliner hugging the lash line and fluttery lashes opened up her gaze. A touch of shimmer in the inner corners subtly caught the light without overpowering the jewellery.

The real scene-stealer was the Swarovski statement necklace – a cluster of oversized, multi-coloured crystal flowers that sat beautifully against her collarbone. It was playful yet opulent, with pops of lilac, emerald, aquamarine and amber hues catching the light at every turn. She paired it with matching floral stud earrings and an equally bold floral cocktail ring.

Ananya Panday kept her hair sleek and parted, with smooth, glossy strands grazing her shoulders. It framed her face perfectly. The outfit was a sky-blue sleeveless top – a clever choice since the clean neckline acts as the perfect canvas for the vibrant necklace. The colour also contrasted beautifully with the warmer tones in her makeup and accessories.

Overall, Ananya Panday's look was a masterclass in balancing statement accessories with natural beauty.