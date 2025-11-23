Ananya Panday's Beach Outfits In <i>Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri</i> To Inspire Your Holiday Looks

Ananya Panday is stepping into the spotlight once again as she gears up for the release of her film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The Sameer Sanjay Vidwans directorial, also starring Kartik Aaryan, has already begun stirring excitement after the makers launched a sun-soaked teaser. The clip captures the duo unwinding in an exotic location.

Beyond the chemistry and the scenic frames, it was also Ananya's fashion choices that grabbed attention. Her breezy beach wardrobe, tiny bralettes, colourful bikinis, and resort wear resonated with fashion lovers.

Ananya Panday In A Peach Bralette And Matching Shorts

First off, Ananya Panday wore a peach bralette with matching drawstring shorts. Her stylist chose a lemon yellow shirt to go over it. Accessories included a matching necklace and a pair of sunglasses. Her hair was tied in a loose braid.

Ananya Panday In A Blue Dress

For another look, Ananya looked effortlessly chic in a blue dress. The top of the outfit featured gingham print, which then flowed into an A-line skirt down the waist. The ensemble featured thin spaghetti straps and a deep V neckline. The soft fabric draped gracefully over her form, contributing to a comfortable yet stylish appearance.

Ananya Panday In A Skirt-Top

Ananya Panday brought her chic and glamorous style to the table with her third look. She wore a halter-neck denim top with a pink frill skirt. The actress tied her hair in a ponytail and completed her look with a pair of flats.

Ananya Panday In A Crop Top And Bikini Bottoms

At last, the one outfit which can be considered the highlight of her beach wardrobe: a crop t-shirt with bikini bottoms. Ananya dressed up in a white crop t-shirt that featured graphic texts in red in front. The top's neckline and sleeves also came with red accents. The actress paired it with matching red bikini bottoms with side-tie strings.

For accessories, Ananya wore layered bracelets on one wrist and small hoop earrings. The overall look perfectly complemented the casual and sunny beach setting.

Which one is your favourite look of Ananya Panday from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri? The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday film is going to release on Christmas, December 25, 2025.

