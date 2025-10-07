Ananya Panday Stuns In Chanel At Paris Fashion Week As The Brand's First Indian Ambassador

Ananya Panday's stunning style sensibilities have often left us impressed. The reigning fashionista rarely disappoints with her sartorial choices. The Call Me Bae star made heads turn with her impeccable fashion at the Chanel Spring Summer 2026 Women's Ready-to-Wear showcase at Paris Fashion Week. The 26-year-old actor arrived at the event as the brand ambassador of the French luxury fashion house.

Ananya Panday As Chanel's Brand Ambassador

Ananya Panday was officially named Chanel's Indian brand ambassador in April this year, becoming the first person from India to hold this title for the luxury brand. Her recent presence at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week was a historic moment, as she was the first-ever Indian celebrity to be appointed as a brand ambassador for Chanel.

Ananya Panday shared glimpses of her Fashion Week outing on Instagram. The actor posed with actor Pedro Pascal, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Gracie Abrams, and more. She was also captured interacting with Matthieu Blazy, the new Creative Director of Chanel.

What Ananya Panday Wore

For the event, Ananya Panday dressed in a black crochet skirt set from Chanel's recent collection. The top of the outfit featured half-length sleeves and see-through eyelet detailing throughout the fabric. It had a scalloped white trim along the V-neckline and the hem, giving it a contrast-pop detail. The trim appeared soft and crocheted, which mirrored the rest of the look.

Ananya Panday wore a matching black crochet mini skirt with the top from the brand. It came with a high-rise waist and a relaxed silhouette. The skirt also featured the same white trim along the hem, creating a cohesive twin-set style. Keeping the accessories to a minimum, the Liger actor opted for dainty gold earrings, a classic gold chain bag, and black sling-back pumps from Chanel.

Her simple co-ord set wasn't the only thing that made Ananya Panday look ultra chic and different. Her makeup elevated her ensemble to another level. For makeup, the actor went for subtle brown eyeshadow, defined brows, blushed cheeks, and a hint of highlighter. Glossy mauve-pink lips and dewy glam were the perfect choice to complete her look. The diva styled her hair in loose, blow-out waves with a centre parting.

In addition to Ananya Panday, several other Bollywood celebrities marked their attendance at Paris Fashion Week 2025. Aishwarya Rai walked the ramp for the L'Oréal Paris Spring show in a custom Manish Malhotra sherwani. Janhvi Kapoor attended the Miu Miu show dressed in a navy blue top and a check-printed mini skirt.