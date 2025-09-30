Viral Video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Stunned After Influencer Credits Her For His Marriage, "My Husband And I Are Together Because Of You"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is having a moment in Paris, and it's not just on the runway. The actress, who is in the city for Paris Fashion Week, has been making fans go gaga – not only for her stunning outfits but also for the fun, down-to-earth vibe she brings off-stage.

Several pictures and videos of Aishwarya are making the rounds online. One backstage video, in particular, is going viral.

Aditya Madiraju, a popular makeup artist and influencer, shared a candid clip of his conversation with Aishwarya on Instagram.

In the video, Aditya shared a very personal story with Aishwarya. "I just had to tell you something. My husband and I are together because of you," he said. Aishwarya, clearly surprised, replied, "What?"

Aditya continued, "On our first date, we spoke about you for 2 hours. And he was like, 'I married you because you like Aishwarya'. That's what he told me. His name is Amit, and that's our daughter, Yana."

The actress looked at the picture of their daughter on his phone and said, “Bless. Oh my god… How old is she?" Aditya answered, "She's two and a half years old… Yana basically means God is gracious in Hebrew. It has been a dream to even see you in person, and you look even more stunning. The actress you are, the dancer you are, the woman you are."

While sharing the video, the makeup influencer wrote, “It was a dream meeting you Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”

Aishwarya Rai At Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ramp moment at Paris Fashion Week, the actress walked as Manish Malhotra's muse. She rocked a reimagined sherwani look. According to Manish Malhotra, the outfit is rooted in heritage menswear while carrying a touch of modern sensuality. The designer shared the details on Instagram.

The sherwani worn by the actress featured a raised bandhgala collar with a split neckline complemented by 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs. Her look was surreal, and so was this moment shared by the makeup artist.