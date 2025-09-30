YouTube To Pay $24.5 Million To Settle Trump Lawsuit Over Suspended Account

Alphabet-owned YouTube has agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle a lawsuit that U.S. President Donald Trump brought against the company over the suspension of his account following the January 2021 U.S. Capitol riots, a court filing showed on Monday.

Trump filed lawsuits against Twitter, now known as X, and Facebook owner Meta , as well as Alphabet's Google, and their chief executives in July 2021, alleging they unlawfully silenced conservative viewpoints.

Both Meta and X agreed earlier this year to pay to settle the lawsuits.

Under the settlement, $22 million will be paid on Trump's behalf to the Trust for the National Mall, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the construction of a $200 million ballroom that Trump is building at the White House.

The rest of the settlement payment will go to other plaintiffs in the case including the American Conservative Union.

