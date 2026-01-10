"You're Dealing With Us, Not Venezuela": Trump To Global Oil Companies' CEOs

US President Donald Trump said Friday that oil companies would deal with the United States government, not Venezuela, when exploiting that country's oil reserves.

"You're dealing with us directly, you're not dealing with Venezuela at all, we don't want you to deal with Venezuela," Trump told a gathering of oil company executives at the White House.

Having deposed leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, the Trump administration has said they will control Venezuela's oil sales indefinitely.

