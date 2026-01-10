Advertisement

Trump Says Colombia President To Visit White House In February

"I am sure it will work out very well for Colombia, and the USA., but, cocaine and other drugs must be STOPPED from coming into the United States," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro will visit the White House next month as he voiced optimism for ties.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a leftist his administration long belittled, will visit the White House next month as he voiced optimism for ties.

