"Money Recovered Within 24 Hours": Nayab Saini On Rs 578 Crore Fraud At IDFC First Bank

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday confirmed that the Rs 578 crore lost in a fraud at IDFC First Bank, including funds of state departments and boards, was fully recovered within 24 hours, with Rs 556 crore deposited and Rs 22 crore interest returned.

A high-level committee will investigate and recommend measures to prevent future incidents, the Chief Minister said.

"I want to clarify before this House that the entire amount lost in yesterday's incident, including the funds of some Haryana government departments and boards and corporations, has been deposited back into our accounts within just 24 hours," he said in the Assembly.

The Chief Minister said that some employees of a branch of Chandigarh Bank were involved in this case. If any government official, is also involved in this matter, he will also not be spared, he assured.

"Speaker, approximately Rs 556 crore was deposited by the bank, of which we also received interest of approximately Rs 22 crore. The interest has also been returned. We have deposited that amount and recovered all of that money within just 24 hours...Four or five middle and lower-level employees of a bank branch in Chandigarh colluded to carry out this operation," he added.

Targeting the opposition. Nayab Saini said that in the previous governments, scam files used to be suppressed, whereas now the governance system of Haryana has changed.

IDFC FIRST Bank has suspended four employees after it discovered fraudulent activity involving approximately Rs 590 crore in certain Haryana government accounts at its Chandigarh branch, the bank said in its official stock exchange filing.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said the Rs 590 crore fraud reported at one of the IDFC First Bank branches is not a systemic kind of issue, and the central bank is watching the developments.