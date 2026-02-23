Haryana's Nayab Saini's Big Assurance Over Rs 590 Crore Fraud At IDFC First Bank

Haryana Assembly witnessed sharp exchanges this morning with Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda raising the alleged irregularities involving fixed deposits at IDFC First Bank. In response, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured that the government has initiated a probe, and that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

Government Orders Probe

The chief minister informed the assembly that the government came to know about the matter around four to five days ago and an investigation was ordered thereafter.

After the discrepancies were detected, the funds were reportedly withdrawn and then transferred to a nationalised bank to ensure their safety. Saini emphasised that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance Bureau are investigating the case.

"Whether it is a government official or a bank employee, no one will be spared. Strict action will be taken against the guilty," Saini said.

Opposition Seeks Accountability

Hooda questioned the government's role, stating that the bank had already acted at its level and informed regulatory authorities about internal discrepancies. He asked the government to clarify whose negligence led to the situation and what steps had been taken so far. The Leader of Opposition also pressed for transparency, demanding that responsibility be fixed once the probe is complete.

'Funds Are Secure': Saini

Reiterating his stance, Saini assured the House that the entire amount is safe and that "every single rupee will be returned." He added that it would not be appropriate to draw conclusions before the investigation concludes.

The issue has now become a major political flashpoint in Haryana.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has already issued a notification debarring the bank. On the other hand, bank officials have also been suspended and an external agency has been hired to inquire into the matter.