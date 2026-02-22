Battle For Purvanchal Votes: Haryana Chief Minister To Campaign In Ludhiana

As political activity begins to gather pace ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly election, the BJP is sharpening its outreach to migrant voters -- particularly the sizeable Purvanchali community settled across the state's industrial towns.

In a significant move, the BJP has deployed Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to address the "Purvanchal Samman Rally" in Ludhiana on February 22. The rally, being organised by the party's Purvanchal Morcha at Eastman Chowk, Giaspura, is being seen as a strategic attempt to consolidate migrant workers, many of whom hail from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, into a cohesive electoral base ahead of 2027.

District BJP president Rajnish Dhiman reviewed the preparations on Friday, stating that all arrangements for the rally have been completed.

Apart from Saini, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar and state working president Ashwani Sharma are also scheduled to address the gathering.

Party leaders say the rally aims to energise the cadre and send a clear political message about the BJP's commitment to the migrant community.

Migrants form a decisive electoral bloc in Ludhiana, with an estimated 19 lakh people spread across 14 assembly constituencies.

At least five seats -- Sahnewal, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana South and Ludhiana North -- are considered migrant-dominated pockets. Similar demographic influence is visible in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Phagwara, Hoshiarpur, Bathinda Urban, Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib.

The outreach also comes amid recent reports of attacks on migrants in Punjab, an issue likely to feature prominently in the speeches by BJP leaders.

By bringing in a neighbouring state's Chief Minister to lead the charge, the BJP appears keen to project solidarity with migrant workers while positioning itself as their political voice in Punjab's evolving electoral landscape.