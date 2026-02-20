'Prepare For Jail': Navjot Kaur Sidhu Accuses Raja Warring Of Land Grab

The political climate in Punjab has reached a boiling point following fresh allegations by Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu against Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Sidhu took to social media to accuse the Congress leader of orchestrating a massive land grab in Zirakpur, claiming that out of a 100-acre acquisition, only 40 acres were obtained legally. The remaining 60 acres, she alleged, were "illegally snatched" from innocent residents through the use of forged signatures and fraudulent thumb impressions, a move she characterised as a blatant violation of public trust.

Look who's talking??? Raja Warring ji , come and reply in court how you have bought 100 acres of land in Zirakpur?? Only 40 acres you could buy with your looted money, 60 acres you snatched illegally from innocent people by doing fake signs and taking thumb impressions of… https://t.co/6G2ECzykRq — Dr Navjot Sidhu (@NavjotSidh42212) February 19, 2026

She also linked Warring to the Rs 2,400 crore scam involving a former Punjab Congress in-charge from Rajasthan. She asked the Congress President to prepare for a legal battle, saying he should "prepare for jail."

This marks a significant escalation in Sidhu's ongoing campaign against her former party's leadership, following months of internal friction and her eventual exit from the Congress fold.

Raja Warring has responded to the allegations with a mix of defiance and sarcasm, dismissing Sidhu's comments as a baseless and politically motivated smear campaign.

During a media interaction, he mocked the suggestions, questioning where such "thousands of acres" were hidden and offering to gift the land to Sidhu if she could prove it actually existed. Warring emphasised that no documentary evidence, such as land registries or official transfer papers, has been provided to support the accusations, and he criticised the media for amplifying "fictional" stories without basic verification.