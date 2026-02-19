Punjab Woman, 99, Robbed, Killed, Body Found Inside Iron Trunk

A 99-year-old woman was murdered by a robber who stuffed her body inside an iron trunk in her house in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Joginder Kaur, had been living alone in her residence at Bham village in the Chabbewal area.

Her body was found on Wednesday evening, stuffed inside the trunk and bearing injury marks on the head, police said.

They have booked a man from the same village, suspecting him to be the murderer.

According to police, the matter came to light when a man, who delivers milk to the elderly woman's house every evening, noticed on Wednesday that the milk bottle he placed at her door the previous evening was lying untouched.

Since this was unusual, he alerted the neighbours.

The locals launched a search for the elderly woman. They entered her house and upon inspection, found her body inside an iron trunk.

Police have filed an FIR against a man, identified as Daniel, a resident of the same village, who is currently absconding.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused allegedly entered the woman's house with the intention of theft and killed her during the robbery bid, they said.

The case has been registered under Sections 103 (punishment for murder) and 331(3) (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they added.

