"What Kind Of Culture...?" Supreme Court Slams 'Freebies' Ahead Of Elections

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court came down hard on the Tamil Nadu government Thursday on the distribution of 'freebies', or handouts, before elections, and also sent a strong message to other states on the topic. "If you start by giving free food, free electricity, free cycle... what kind of culture are you cultivating," Chief Justice Surya Kant asked the Tamil Nadu government.

"What kind of culture are we developing pan-India? It is understandable that you want to provide, as part of a welfare system, for those who cannot pay electricity charges. But without drawing a distinction between those who can afford and those who cannot, if you start distributing... will it not amount kind of an appeasing policy?" the Chief Justice asked.

The court was hearing a plea by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation challenging Rule 23 of the Electricity Amendment Rules of 2024.

