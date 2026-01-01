Laptop Politics Vs Vijay Wave: First-Time Voters On DMK's Freebie Pitch

With actor Vijay making a high-voltage political plunge, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or DMK is sharpening its youth outreach - the centrepiece being distribution of 10 lakh free laptops to final-year college students across Tamil Nadu.

The scheme, aimed squarely at first-time voters, comes as the battle for young minds is intensifying ahead of the Assembly elections.

At Anna University, where many of the state's top engineering students study, excitement is palpable. Senthamarai (name changed), a final-year student and first-time voter, says the promise of a free laptop matters.

"I think it's a good investment. Not all students can afford a laptop. I'd vote for the DMK just for this scheme," she told NDTV.

But not everyone is convinced.

Her classmate Ravi Chandran said he would "not vote for the DMK just for this." Asked about his political choice, he declined to reveal it.

Another student, Suraj, however, credits the ruling party for economic growth. "They have brought a good number of industries and investments. I'd vote for the DMK," he says.

Mixed Mood Beyond Chennai

In neighbouring Kancheepuram district, responses were more divided - and reflective of Vijay's growing appeal.

Pramila, a rural student and self-confessed Vijay fan, said she wants change. "The DMK and AIADMK have had their turns. There is so much corruption. Imagine how much development Tamil Nadu could see if there is no corruption. Vijay promises zero corruption and he deserves a chance," she said.

Shruti, another student admirer of the actor, added: "I love Vijay. Every leader was once a novice. I want to give Vijay a chance."

In Chengalpattu, a group of five college students offered a nuanced take. Two backed the DMK. Santosh called the laptop scheme "good" and said he would vote for the ruling party. Prabhakar argued that "stardom alone won't work". Vijay, he added, "has not clearly explained what he stands for."

But alliances could prove decisive. Vishnu said he may consider voting for Vijay "if he does not ally with the BJP." Muthu was blunt: "Alliance with the BJP is a no-no. Their policy is divisive and people in Tamil Nadu do not like it," he said. "My family always votes for AIADMK. I'd vote the them. The laptop wouldn't change me," Siva added.

A Scheme With Political History

The free laptop programme has political lineage. It was originally launched by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or AIADMK during the tenure of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to bridge the digital divide among school students. The scheme was discontinued during the Covid period.

Now, the DMK has revived and redesigned it - this time targeting final-year college students, a crucial demographic in a tightly fought election.

Actors and Electoral Arithmetic

Tamil Nadu's political history shows that cinematic charisma does not automatically translate into electoral success - with towering exceptions like M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. Actors Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar had limited success. Superstar

Rajinikanth had opted out.

Unlike them, Vijay is entering politics at the peak of his film career, bringing star power and a devoted youth base. The DMK, clearly wary of this appeal, has also fielded Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin, an actor-turned-politician, to consolidate its connect with younger voters.

As Tamil Nadu heads into a high-stakes contest, the question remains: Will laptop politics deliver electoral dividends for the DMK - or will Vijay's promise of change disrupt the ruling party's carefully calibrated youth strategy.