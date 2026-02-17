Congress Eyes Power Share In Tamil Nadu, Makes Stance Clear To DMK

The Congress has hardened its stance on power sharing with its Tamil Nadu ally, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, signalling that the issue will be part of formal coalition discussions ahead of the assembly elections.

Even as Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin has publicly rejected the demand for power sharing, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal made it clear that the Congress will have a "clear-cut coalition discussion" with its Dravidian ally.

Seat-sharing talks between the DMK and its allies are scheduled to begin from February 22.

Responding to a specific question on whether power sharing was non-negotiable or a potential deal breaker, Venugopal struck an evasive note. Asked if the Congress is in talks with actor Vijay's TVK, he added "You seem to like the speculation, enjoy".

At the same time, the Congress appears to be tightening internal discipline.

Weeks after some of its leaders made critical remarks about the DMK, the Tamil Nadu Congress unit has been asked to refrain from airing alliance-related views in public. Venugopal clarified that recent criticism of the ruling DMK by certain Congress leaders were their "personal views" and not the party's official stand.

The DMK is yet to comment. Party spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah told NDTV: "Our leadership will respond at the appropriate time".

Signs of friction had surfaced after Congress MP Manickam Tagore and party functionary Praveen Chakravarty continued their criticism of the DMK.

Apart from demanding a greater role in a future government if the DMK alliance is re-elected, recent remarks have sharply and tacitly referred to the "burden" the Congress allegedly bore during the 2G spectrum controversy involving DMK leaders. There was also criticism of the Tamil Nadu government's Rs 5,000 cash transfer to women beneficiaries, with questions raised over its implementation and impact.

With coalition talks set to begin shortly, the Congress leadership's calibrated messaging -- firm on negotiations, cautious in public -- underscores the bargaining in progress and the effort to contain visible strain within one of Tamil Nadu's key political alliances.

Both parties have been in alliance nearly for 20 years and the alliance has won three consecutive elections from 2019, contributing 38 MPs to the Congress alliance in 2019 and all 39 MPs in 2024.

The Congress has not been in power in Tamil Nadu over the last 60 years and the party believes it ought to get a share in power just like the way the DMK enjoyed power at the Centre during UPA regimes.

The Congress' hard talk also comes amid new entrant actor Vijay's TVK offering share in power if elected. Many in the party hope an alliance with Vijay, though his strength is unrelated, could catapult the party to strength not just in Tamil Nadu but also in Puducherry and Kerala.