Tamil Nadu Man Hurls Sickle Inside Court During Divorce Hearing, Arrested

A man hurled a sickle during ongoing divorce proceedings inside a court hall in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Monday, triggering panic among lawyers and litigants.

Police identified the accused as 36-year-old Balamurugan, who was appearing before the Family Court in connection with his divorce case involving his wife, Thangamuneeswari. The proceedings were being presided over by Magistrate Sudhakar.

According to investigators, the man allegedly feared an unfavourable verdict in the case and suddenly flung a sickle inside the courtroom. Fortunately, no one, including the magistrate, was injured in the incident. Court staff and security personnel quickly secured the accused, and he was later arrested.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that Balamurugan is undergoing treatment for mental health issues. "We understand he underwent treatment at the mental health hospital in Chennai's Kilpauk," a police officer said. Police said a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain how the weapon was brought into the court premises.

Security officials said visitors are normally frisked and checked at the main entrance of the court complex. However, in this case, the accused allegedly scaled the rear boundary wall using a stool, thereby evading routine security checks and entering the premises with the weapon.

The incident has sparked sharp political reactions, with opposition parties alleging a breakdown of law and order in the state.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) termed it a "total collapse of law and order." Party spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said, "Perpetrators have no fear that they would be booked and prosecuted. Now they have the audacity to do this right inside the court."

"Day after day, shocking and unusual crimes are taking place, increasing fear among the people of Tamil Nadu. When even a judge is not safe inside a court complex surrounded by police personnel and lawyers in broad daylight, how can ordinary citizens feel secure?" said Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran.

With the state in election mode with no DGP (Law and Order), the incident has once again put the spotlight on court security in the state, with calls for tighter surveillance and stricter access control mechanisms.