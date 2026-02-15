DMK Leader Jailed For 3 Years Over "Go To Kashmir" Remark Targeting Tamil Nadu Governor

DMK Speaker Sivaji Krishnamoorthy, known for his controversial remarks, has been sentenced to three years of imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000 for his derogatory comments made in 2023 against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and other political leaders.

The verdict was delivered by the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Chennai. He was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for his remarks targeting Governor Ravi, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, former minister D Jayakumar, BJP leader K Annamalai and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar.

#BREAKING | DMK leader Krishnamurthy sentenced to 3-year jail for derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi



NDTV's @DharanVija47684 reports pic.twitter.com/WdSV2D63So — NDTV (@ndtv) February 15, 2026

Sivaji Krishnamurthy had made the alleged derogatory remarks against the Governor after he skipped portions of a government-approved speech in the state assembly in 2023. Using expletives for Governor Ravi, Krishnamurthy had said if he can't take Ambedkar's name, he should go to Kashmir, so he would be gunned down by extremists.

"Didn't you take an oath in the name of the constitution? Wasn't it Ambedkar, my grandfather, who wrote it? If you won't say his name, you go to Kashmir. We ourselves will send an extremist. Let him gun him down," Shivaji Krishnamoorthy had said.

The video of his speech went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage. Leaders across parties, including the DMK, condemned his remarks. The DMK initially suspended him from the party but later reinducted him, after which he continued to address public meetings.

During the hearing, the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Chennai convicted Krishnamoorthy.

Following the conviction, the court questioned him regarding the quantum of punishment, during which he sought leniency and requested the minimum sentence.

Reacting to the verdict, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "That is the model of DMK. Whatever he spoke, rewind and see. The way they talk about women is highly atrocious."