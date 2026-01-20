"National Anthem Must Be Respected": Tamil Nadu Governor Skips Key Note

Tensions flared in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Tuesday morning after Governor RN Ravi skipped his customary address to the House and walked out of the first session of 2026. The Governor left in a huff after the state anthem, rather than the national anthem, was played at the start of the session, mirroring scenes that have played out in each of the past two opening sessions.

The showdown between the Governor – appointed by the BJP-led centre – and Chief Minister MK Stalin's DMK comes three months before a critical Assembly election in which the two parties are in rival camps, and have already clashed over various issues, including law and order.

The House met at 9.30 am and, in accordance with protocol, the Governor was to deliver the opening remarks. However, the session fell into chaos after the Tamil Nadu anthem was played.

Ravi then walked out of the House – after offering a brief greeting in Tamil – over the same issue for the second consecutive year. The state government, though, was unfazed; Speaker M Appavu told the House the Governor had been formally notified of the protocol and the Chief Minister then moved a resolution to place the Governor's speech on record, despite his walkout.

However, while the speech may have been taken into the record, the walkout underlines the continuing friction between the Governor and Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK. The two have already clashed several times and even faced off in the Supreme Court – over the consent-for-bills row.