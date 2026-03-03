Tamil Nadu Transfers Up To Rs 8,000 To 40 Lakh Beneficiaries Ahead Of Polls

In a major pre-election welfare push, the Tamil Nadu government has transferred cash assistance ranging from Rs 3,200 to Rs 8,000 to nearly 40 lakh beneficiaries across the state, covering old-age pensioners, widows, differently abled persons and fisherfolk families.

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that 29 lakh old-age pensioners and destitute women received Rs 3,200, including an additional Rs 2,000 over the regular Rs 1,200 monthly pension. More than 5 lakh differently abled persons were credited Rs 3,500, while 2.58 lakh families of the differently abled received a Rs 4,000 maintenance allowance.

In a significant seasonal relief, 1.62 lakh fisherfolk families were granted Rs 8,000 to compensate for the annual fishing ban period. Additionally, in a move aimed at agrarian communities in the hills, the government hiked the Nilgiris tea procurement price by Rs 2 per kilo, benefiting around 14,000 tea growers.

"We will not let anyone lag behind in Tamil Nadu's development journey," said Stalin.

This latest transfer follows a quiet but sweeping move two weeks ago when the Chief Minister ordered Rs 5,000 to be credited to 1.3 crore women beneficiaries under the state's monthly Rs 1,000 assistance scheme. The amount included an advance payment for three months and a special summer allowance of Rs 2,000. Stalin had then alleged that the BJP was attempting to stall the scheme through legal intervention and said the government was pre-empting any disruption ahead of elections.

With Tamil Nadu heading into a fiercely contested four-cornered battle, the timing of these transfers has drawn sharp political attention. Actor Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, adding a new dimension to the contest. Vijay enjoys a cult following, particularly among youth and women voters - demographics the ruling party has aggressively courted through welfare measures.

Though the DMK-led alliance has won three consecutive elections, this time seat-sharing talks with the Congress appear more complex. The Congress is reportedly leveraging the evolving political scenario and the possibility of aligning with Vijay's outfit, which has indicated openness to power-sharing - an idea the DMK has firmly rejected. The ruling party is said to be willing to offer up to 28 assembly seats and a Rajya Sabha berth, three more seats than the Congress contested in 2021. However, Congress has not formally confirmed its alliance yet.

Political observers say such direct benefit transfers have yielded electoral dividends in states like Bihar in recent polls. Critics, however, argue that the large-scale disbursement of public funds on the eve of elections raises questions about fiscal prudence and political intent.

The ruling DMK denies this is an indication of desperation. Dr Syed Hafeezullah, DMK spokesperson, told NDTV, "The ruling DMK is taking all sections of people. This is not desperation."

With welfare emerging as the central plank and a charismatic new entrant shaking up equations, Tamil Nadu's electoral battle is already witnessing official cash transfer bonanzas other than cash for the purchase of votes the state is notorious for closer to polls.