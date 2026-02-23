"Many Want Stalin To Lead": Udhayanidhi Amid Opposition Leadership Row

In yet another sign of a leadership tussle within the INDIA bloc, the Congress's Tamil Nadu ally DMK has said its chief MK Stalin should lead the fight against the BJP.

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that leaders from other states are urging his father, Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin, to spearhead the democratic fight against the BJP. Earlier, leaders of other Opposition parties have pushed for a leadership change within the INDIA bloc, implying that Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is not up to the task.

Addressing a gathering, Udhayanidhi Stalin said MK Stalin has been setting an example both in politics and governance. "Leaders from other states are now urging our leader to spearhead a democratic fight against the BJP," he said.