MK Stalin's Big PM Modi Prediction For Tamil Nadu Poll. "He Will Come..."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has predicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state more often as the Assembly election - expected in April/May - approaches.

The DMK leader also claimed the frequent visits could upset equations within the main opposition alliance in the state, i.e., the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. NDA members, he declared, will fear the PM's repeated visits may actually result in a big defeat for the alliance.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend various programmes in Madurai in southern Tamil Nadu ahead of the election. Following the NDA meeting in Maduranthagam near Chennai, the alliance appears to be working to strengthen its narrative in the southern districts.

The PM is likely to participate in several government events, including the inauguration of the first phase of the AIIMS hospital in Madurai. He is also expected to visit the Thiruparankundram Temple amid the Karthigai Deepam controversy and take part in a grand NDA public meeting.

Stalin, though, called the PM's visit "politically motivated".

"I am working for the people of the state, even beyond my strength. I am not working only for those who voted for us, but also for those who did not vote for us. However, some leaders appear only during election time. They circle around the state only when elections approach."

"Prime Minister Modi has already begun visiting Tamil Nadu and is expected to visit frequently in the coming months. Even parties within their own alliance are worried about his visits, as they believe they may face a massive defeat depending on how many times he visits Tamil Nadu."

The Chief Minister also accused the BJP-led central government of neglecting Tamil Nadu.

He pointed out that while approval was recently granted for the Gujarat Metro project, no major announcements were made for Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget.

"People will remember nothing significant was done for Tamil Nadu. There was no major allocation for the state in the Union Budget. That is why I have been saying this election is Tamil Nadu versus the NDA. Tamil Nadu should be governed from Fort St George, not from Delhi."