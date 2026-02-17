"Not Shaky": Congress MP Rejects Strain In 20-Year Alliance With DMK

Congress MP Vijay Vasanth has dismissed speculation that the party's two-decade-old alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is on shaky ground, amid rising critical voices within the Congress against its ally.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Vijay Vasanth asserted that the "DMK-Congress alliance is not on a shaky ground", adding that discussions with the DMK would happen once formal seat-sharing talks begin on February 22.

The DMK has already ruled out any scope for power sharing if it returns to office, even as some Congress leaders have publicly pushed for a share in governance and a higher number of seats. Adding to the buzz, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal is holding consultations in Chennai and Puducherry on Tuesday to firm up the party's strategy in the state where polls will precede the end of the Assembly's term in May.

On whether power-sharing would be a deal breaker, Vasanth said the demand would be taken up during negotiations, even though the DMK has publicly said no. "These are matters to be negotiated across the table," he said.

Addressing suggestions that the Congress may be overestimating its strength - especially after being allotted 25 seats in 2021 and winning 18, Vasanth rejected the claim. "Congress isn't overestimating itself in Tamil Nadu. The party is widely spread across the state," he said, underlining its organisational presence and vote base.

Calling the DMK-Congress partnership a "20-year-old successful alliance", he maintained that periodic differences should not be mistaken for a rupture.

On the possibility of an alliance with actor Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, he declined to comment saying any such decision rests solely with the AICC leadership.

Responding to whether public criticism by sections of Congress has embarrassed the alliance, Vasanth said party leaders have the freedom to express their views, but the final call on strategy and alliances will be taken only by the AICC.

Signs of friction surfaced after Congress MP Manickam Tagore and party functionary Praveen Chakravarty continued their criticism of the DMK. Apart from demanding a greater government role if re-elected, recent remarks referred to the "burden" the Congress allegedly bore during the 2G spectrum controversy involving DMK leaders. There has also been criticism of the Tamil Nadu government's cash transfer of Rs 5,000 to women beneficiaries, with questions raised over its impact.