On Tamil Nadu Seat Talks, Congress MPs' 'We're Ready, Are You?' Note To DMK

Two senior Congress leaders have questioned Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over delayed seat-share talks before the Assembly election likely in April.

Lok Sabha MPs Manickam Tagore and Karti Chidambaram, both representing constituencies in the southern state, said their party had set up a five-member panel for these talks but the DMK had not.

Sources within the DMK responded swiftly, telling NDTV that party boss and Chief Minister MK Stalin planned to begin talks after election dates are announced. Holding talks now will only 'divert attention from important schemes and projects launched daily', sources claimed.

Earlier, both Congress leaders had stressed their party "is ready to initiate talks".

Tagore said the Congress had formed a committee, which included the party's state unit chief, K Selvaperunthagai, as early as December 1 and "has been waiting for almost 36 days".

Chidambaram offered slightly more optimism; he played down potential squabbles over seat allotments and said, "Expectations are natural in an alliance during elections… everything will get sorted out…" But he also claimed that ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had reminded senior DMK leader Kanimozhi to form their committee. No action has been taken, so far, he said.

"We have formed a five-member committee… ten days earlier Kanimozhi met Rahul Gandhi… Gandhi asked Kanimozhi to form their committee. It has been 10 days but still they have not… the question should asked to the DMK. Why is there a delay in forming the committee?"

Chidambaram, the MP from Sivaganga, claimed also that both parties knew their best chance of beating back a challenge from the opposition AIADMK-BJP alliance, was to remain partners.

The Congress has been allied with the DMK since the 2016 Assembly election and has been on the winning side in each of the past three major polls in the state, i.e., the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 state election, but has never had a share in the government.

But lack of an active role within that government has become a flashpoint before this poll, with several Congress leaders, including Tagore, demanding power-sharing assurances be given.

Last week sources told NDTV the party wants at least six ministerial berths.

The DMK, though, is understood to be reluctant to share power in the event of a victory, arguing it potentially dilutes administrative efficiency and opens the door to intra-alliance squabbles.

The Tamil party, meanwhile, has reportedly opened talks with a regional party, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, or DMDK, which is less likely to demand a share of power.

Faced with an apparent impasse, some political observers believe the Congress is reconsidering its options, particularly with the emergence of Tamil actor Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which will make its electoral debut in April.

Talk of a Congress-TVK tie-up has hovered around the edges of political conversation in the state, though neither side has formally confirmed talks. In fact, last week Selvaperunthagai, responding to an offer from Vijay's father, said his party did not need any 'boost' from the TVK.

Sources within the Congress admit the TVK's backroom offer – of over 60 seats and cabinet berths, if the duo manage to win the election – is appealing.