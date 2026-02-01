TVK Turns 3: Vijay To Address Cadre Amid Two-Front Battle

Actor Vijay's political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), will mark its third anniversary on Monday, a milestone that comes at a politically charged moment, just three months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay is set to address party cadre from the TVK headquarters at Panaiyur on the outskirts of Chennai, a speech keenly watched for signals on his electoral roadmap.

The anniversary event assumes significance as TVK steps into the election season without a formal alliance, despite Vijay having earlier offered a "share in power" to potential partners. So far, no party has come forward to join hands with the fledgling outfit, underlining both the challenges and the independence of Vijay's political project.

The timing is also notable as Vijay faces parallel pressures on the professional front. His much-anticipated farewell film Jana Nayagan, scheduled for a January release, remains stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification yet to clear the film. The matter is currently before the courts, adding to the uncertainty surrounding what is expected to be his final on-screen appearance before fully transitioning into politics.

TVK's journey over the past year has also been marked a tragedy. The party suffered a major setback following the Karur stampede at a Vijay-led rally last year, which claimed 41 lives, including women and children. The incident derailed TVK's ambitious campaign plan to cover all districts before December 2025. A TVK leader told NDTV "Vijay is likely to speak about resumption of his campaign".

Vijay was summoned twice in connection with the CBI probe into the incident, which remains under way.

Sources, however, say the actor-politician is now preparing to reboot his mass outreach. Vijay is expected to announce details on the resumption of district-level campaigns through a series of public meetings and conferences, possibly outlining a revised strategy to reconnect with the grassroots.

Behind the scenes, TVK is also believed to be finalising its list of candidates. There is growing speculation that Vijay himself could contest from a Chennai constituency, a move that would signal his intent to directly test his popularity at the hustings.

The party has received a morale boost with the Election Commission allotting the 'whistle' symbol to TVK, a development that has reportedly energised cadre across the state.

On the alliance front, Vijay has drawn clear red lines. Even as the AIADMK has revived its ties with the BJP, efforts by the saffron party to woo Vijay into its fold have been firmly rebuffed. Vijay has repeatedly stated that he cannot ally with the BJP, "directly or indirectly," describing the ruling DMK as his political enemy and the BJP as his ideological enemy.

With a formidable cult following and a debut at the peak of his cinematic career, Vijay is betting big on history. Though no actor has become Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu after MGR and Jayalalithaa, Vijay projects confidence of emulating the sweeping political breakthroughs of C N Annadurai in 1967 and M G Ramachandran in 1977.

Amid pro-TVK noises from sections of the Congress, the national party has indicated that it would continue with its alliance with the ruling DMK, an alliance that has won three successive elections in Tamil Nadu. As of now, the state appears headed for a four-cornered contest, with the DMK-led front, the AIADMK-BJP combine, Vijay's TVK, and director Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), which is once again set to fight the elections on its own.