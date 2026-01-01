'Not A Kingmaker, I Will Win': Actor Vijay's Candid Chat With NDTV

Actor Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is preparing to contest the Tamil Nadu election this year, spoke to Team NDTV on Friday in his first interview with the national media since he announced his political plunge.

Away from the high-octane NDTV Tamil Nadu Summit held in Chennai, the meeting with actor Vijay for nearly an hour gave a peek into the debut politician's plans, thinking, and strategies.

Following the meeting with Vijay, NDTV Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal, Managing Editor Shiv Aroor, and Political Editor Vasudha Venugopal discussed and analysed what he told them.

First, he said the Karur stampede came as a shock, and it still haunted him in some ways because he never expected anything like that to happen.

Second, Vijay is someone who is determined about what he wants to do, not somebody who is ambivalent or uncertain about his goal. He has made up his mind. This [politics] is his future.

But he said he felt bad for his producer who is suffering on account of the film 'Jana Nayagan' not getting a go-ahead for release. The actor-politician, however, said he expected something of this sort would happen, that his film could be targeted over his politics. That was something he was mentally prepared for.

Third, Vijay came across as someone with a long-term plan, a person with a steely, and a very quiet, understated determination. Vijay has said most people think he gives one-line answers. But his conversation with NDTV had reasonably long answers.

The TVK chief said he is a fan of actor Shah Rukh Khan. His role models include MGR and J Jayalalithaa.

On the political front, Vijay indicated he wouldn't like to be branded as a kingmaker, which is more of a supporting act than the main driver.

"I will win. Why would I be kingmaker? Have you seen the crowds that are coming?" Vijay said.

On the whole, the message that Vijay is looking to communicate seems to be about converting his fans into party workers, and that he is fighting this election not just to make a point, but to win.

Vijay is quite clear that he wants to do this [politics] for the long run. It's not about one election. Whether he would last one or five years, that's a different matter. Vijay said he has been a star for decades, and he has put his mind into politics now. The switch has not been easy, he said.

The TVK has been allotted the whistle as its election symbol. On the day the Election Commission cleared it, Vijay had called it a "first victory" and a "divine prelude" to electoral success.