"I Want Nayanthara" To Saree-Petticoat, AIADMK Leaders' Comments Spark Row

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) treasurer and former minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan has triggered a major controversy after making a distasteful remark about women while criticising the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s welfare schemes at a protest in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul.

Speaking at a statewide agitation against what the AIADMK calls a collapse in governance and rising crimes against women, Sreenivasan targeted the DMK's free saree distribution. In a remark that drew laughter from the stage, he said, "They have already given hot box, buying it for hundred rupees. Also they have given sarees. Women are asking how would they wear it without petticoat."

The comment has sparked outrage, with critics highlighting the irony of such a statement being made at a protest centred on women's safety.

The controversy intensified further after former minister C V Shanmugam made a separate objectionable remark at another rally, targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin's outreach campaign ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

In a video that NDTV could not independently verify, he referred to actress Nayanthara in a manner that has been widely criticised as inappropriate.

Shanmugam was criticising the Chief Minister's "tell us your dream" initiative, under which volunteers will visit homes and collect public feedback and suggestions on governance.

Taking a dig at the scheme, the AIADMK MP said, "I want Nayanthara, will you fulfil? Will he (M K Stalin) fulfil someone's dream to marry Nayanthara?"

The ruling DMK hit back strongly, accusing the AIADMK of repeatedly insulting women. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said such remarks show a complete lack of political decency and respect for women, adding that vulgarising women for political attacks is unacceptable and reflects a regressive mindset.

Party leaders also demanded strict action against those making such comments, stressing that political criticism must not cross the line into misogyny.

The issue has also resonated beyond politics, drawing sharp reactions from sections of the film industry and civil society.

The AIADMK has not issued an official response so far. However, a party functionary, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated unease within the ranks, saying, "A spokesperson's job isn't to defend these characters."

With elections approaching, the twin controversies have sharpened the political slugfest, putting the focus firmly on campaign rhetoric and the treatment of women in Tamil Nadu's public discourse.

Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23 and the result will be declared on May 4.