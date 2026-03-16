AIADMK Faces Existential Battle In 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election is shaping up as an existential battle for the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which has struggled electorally since the death of its towering leader J Jayalalithaa.

The party has suffered three consecutive electoral setbacks - the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly polls - raising serious questions about its ability to regain political ground in a state now firmly under the control of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections, AIADMK contested in alliance with the BJP - a partnership widely seen in Tamil Nadu as a political liability given the BJP's limited electoral appeal in the state and what many critics describe as its sectarian Hindutva agenda. The minorities largely switched to DMK alliance.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK snapped ties with the BJP, with both parties contesting separately. The strategy failed to deliver results, with both drawing a blank in the parliamentary polls. Despite that outcome, the two parties have renewed their alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections, hoping a united opposition vote could challenge the DMK-led alliance.

A Do-or-Die Test for EPS

The election is also politically crucial for AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, widely known as EPS. Since emerging as the party's dominant leader after Jayalalithaa's death, he has not yet led the party to an electoral victory.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami

Palaniswami's rise to power itself followed dramatic political developments after Jayalalithaa's passing. VK Sasikala, Jayalalithaa's close aide, unseated O Panneerselvam (OPS) and installed Palaniswami as Chief Minister in 2017. However, the two leaders later reconciled, expelled Sasikala from the party and introduced a dual leadership model in the AIADMK - with OPS becoming the party's coordinator and EPS serving as his deputy. In government, Palaniswami continued as Chief Minister while Panneerselvam served as Deputy Chief Minister.

After completing the government's term, Palaniswami consolidated his authority within the party and expelled Panneerselvam - a prominent leader from the politically influential Thevar community. OPS has since joined the ruling DMK, after reportedly being denied space within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under EPS's leadership.

Splintered Thevar Vote

Further complicating matters for the AIADMK is the fragmentation of support within the Thevar community, a traditional vote base of the party.

Another expelled leader, TTV Dhinakaran, heads the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), which has now returned to the NDA fold. Meanwhile, his aunt Sasikala - who was convicted in the disproportionate assets case - has floated a new political outfit, potentially splitting the community's votes further.

Alliance Complications

The AIADMK-led alliance itself appears fragile. The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) - founded by late actor-politician Vijayakanth - has switched sides and joined the DMK-led front. As part of the political understanding, party chief Premalatha Vijayakanth secured a Rajya Sabha seat for her brother LK Sudhish.

Another NDA ally, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), is facing internal tensions between its founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss, raising concerns over the party's organisational cohesion.

DMK's Calculated Strategy

The ruling DMK, meanwhile, has largely kept its alliance intact and expanded it further. The party has brought in new partners including actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and the DMDK.

The DMK has also sharpened its political attacks on both the AIADMK and the BJP, accusing the Centre of attempting to impose Hindi, neglect Tamil heritage, withholding funds meant for Tamil Nadu and delaying approvals for metro rail expansion projects in cities such as Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli.

Welfare Push and Electoral Calculus

Ahead of the polls, the ruling party has also doubled down on welfare measures. In a significant move, the government made an advance transfer of Rs 5,000 to women beneficiaries under its monthly assistance scheme. Similar advance payments were extended to other welfare beneficiaries including the differently abled, marginalised communities and pensioners.

The DMK is also banking on a fragmented opposition. Party strategists believe that if actor Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) contest independently, anti-incumbency votes could get divided, indirectly benefiting the ruling alliance.

AIADMK's Hope

Despite the challenges, the AIADMK remains confident of staging a comeback. Party leaders claim there is growing anti-incumbency against the DMK government, citing concerns over women's safety, rising sexual offences and drug abuse. It hopes minorities, this time may not boycott it fully.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami

The party also believes the emotional resonance of its iconic "Two Leaves" election symbol - long associated with Jayalalithaa's legacy - could help revive its electoral fortunes.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 23. Votes will be counted on May 4.