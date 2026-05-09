"President's Rule Shouldn't Be Imposed": Why VCK Chose To Back Vijay

As Vijay fought a seesaw battle to cobble together an alliance to fulfil Governor RV Arlekar's condition of written support of at least 118 MLAs, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi maintained steady silence, keeping the TVK guessing. On Saturday, the party, however, brought the curtain down on the Tamil Nadu potboiler by announcing 'unconditional' support for the actor-politician. Elaborating on his decision, VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan said he didn't want the President's Rule imposed in Tamil Nadu.

"This decision has been taken because the VCK should not become an obstacle to TVK leader Vijay forming the government, and also because President's Rule should not be imposed. We are extending our support only for the formation of the government," he told news agency ANI.

'Informed MK Stalin'

The politician said he informed DMK chief MK Stalin, his ally and Vijay's political rival, before extending support to the TVK.

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"There are no other conditions attached to it. Vijay had informed us that he would come here, but I told him that we could meet after the swearing-in ceremony and that he need not come here today. Party cadres may now disperse. We formally informed DMK president MK Stalin. He said, 'If you have decided to take this stand, my wishes for your decision'."

He said the Left parties and the VCK held discussions with a long-term political perspective and future political considerations in mind.

"We have taken a joint decision based on those discussions. The Left parties planned to first arrive at decisions in their respective state committees, after which VCK would deliberate on them and announce a final decision with their consent. Accordingly, the CPI(M) and the CPI decided to extend support to TVK to form the government. Based on that decision, the letters from the Left parties were shared during the VCK's online consultation meeting. Following this, the high-level committee resolved to authorise the party president to take the final decision," he added.

Also read: Vijay Gets Math Right, But Trust Deficit Can Be His Government's Achilles Heel

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also announced support for Vijay.

Vijay To Be Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Vijay today met with the Governor with letters of support of 120 MLAs, two more than the majority mark of 118, and staked a claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

The TVK-led alliance comprises 5 Congress MLAs, 4 Left MLAs and 2 each of VCK and IUML.

The oath is likely to take place on Sunday afternoon, sources said.