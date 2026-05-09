Pak General's 'Why English?' Jab At Indian Army Backfires Into Meme Fest

A Pakistan military spokesperson has become a subject of jokes on social media after he asked why Indian military officers used English during a recent briefing linked to Operation Sindoor. Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry's remarks triggered sharp reactions not just from Indian users but also from people of Pakistan.

Speaking on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Chaudhry asked why Indian officers chose English while addressing the media. “Who asked you to speak in English? Is it because you want to tell the world your version of events?” he said during his remarks.

The Indian briefing focused on the military and strategic outcomes of Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

On X, many pointed out that English continues to be widely used within Pakistan's own military system. Among the strongest reactions came from Major Adil Farooq Raja (Retd), a former Pakistan Army officer who is now a journalist and a vocal critic of the country's military establishment.

“When you live in a glass house, do not throw stones at others,” Raja said while reacting to the ISPR chief's remarks.

Maj Adil Farooq Raja (Retd) @soldierspeaks just grilled @OfficialDGISPR's “DJ Babu” Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary ????



First he roasted the entire propaganda circus by saying DG-ISPR speaks in Urdu to sell forged stories to Pakistani citizens, but the moment a foreign journalist asked a… pic.twitter.com/v2PEs20j8y — Shivank Mishra (@shivank_8mishra) May 7, 2026

He accused Pakistan's military leadership of double standards and claimed that English remains the primary language for communication inside the armed forces.

“From the highest to the lowest level, all instructions in the Pakistan Army are issued in English,” Raja said.

Raja also alleged that while Urdu is often used for domestic messaging and public campaigns, much of Pakistan's international communication and narrative-building is still done in English. He further said that Pakistan's military was avoiding discussion about the extent of damage suffered during India's strikes.

“Why don't you admit your losses? Why are you only telling us a one-sided story? Why don't you tell us stories from both sides so we know what's the true story,” he said.

Chaudhry's statement also led to trolling across social media platforms, and Pakistani users also criticised the official.

“He really thinks we're just illiterate duffers and dumbasses who'll believe anything he says,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another user mocked the ISPR chief on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “After DG ISPR's biggest lies, the public has completely exposed him. The only thing left is to make him ride a donkey and parade him around.”

After DG ISPR biggest lies, the public has completely exposed him.



Only thing left is to make him ride a donkey and parade him around. ???? pic.twitter.com/2ty29KKBT8 — برهان الدین ‏| Burhan uddin (@burhan_uddin_0) May 7, 2026

“They just think that we are weak and can't do s*** anything about their wrongdoings,” read another remark.

Earlier in the day, a report in the South China Morning Post confirmed that Beijing provided on-site technical support to Islamabad during last year's Operation Sindoor.

The two countries were involved in a brief war after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed 26 lives. New Delhi responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror-related sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).