Vijay's Numbers Nightmare Ends, VCK Extends Unconditional Support: Sources

Superstar Vijay's numbers nightmare appears to have ended. The actor who struggled to hit the halfway mark after delivering a big electoral superhit earlier this week is learnt to have finally secured the majority - paving the way for his oath ceremony.

Sources told NDTV that the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has extended its unconditional support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the first coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

The VCK, however, has not said it officially yet. Live Updates

Importance Of VCK

The VCK's support adds two crucial seats to the TVK's tally. The Vijay-led coalition already had the support of 116 MLA-elects, including five from the Congress and four from the Left parties. Adding two of the VCK seats, its strength goes up to 118, which is the exact number of number of MLAs required to form government in the state.

The Coalition Math

The VCK's addition raises the number of parties in Vijay's alliance to five. The TVK already had the support of the Congress, CPI, and CPM. While the Left parties extended unconditional support, the Congress' backing came with conditions. While the Left opted out of Vijay's cabinet, sources said Congress expected two ministries.

The TVK emerged the largest single party with 108 seats in the recent polls, ending the Dravidian giants DMK and AIADMK's 62-year-old stranglehold on the government. With Vijay winning two seats, the party currently has 107 MLAs.

The DMK was reduced to 59 seats while the AIADMK managed to win 47. The Congress won 5 and PMK 4. The VCK, IUML, CPI and CPM won two seat each, while the BJP, DMDK and AMMK won one each.