Viral: Vijay Deverakonda, With Rashmika Mandanna By His Side, Greets Fans Outside Home On His Birthday

Vijay Deverakonda's birthday this year is a tad bit more special. The actor, who turned 37 today, got married to actress Rashmika Mandanna on February 26, 2026. The couple came out on the balcony of their Hyderabad residence to wave at their fans, who had crowded outside.

Rashmika Mandanna was also seen with him, all smiles as she waved back.

Look at that smile. 🥰 Fans came to celebrate Vijay's birthday, and our Cutu couldn't hide her happiness. Such a wholesome moment to witness. ❤️🤌#HBDVijayDeverakonda 🎂🎉#VijayDeverakonda ❤️ #RashmikaMandanna ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t71sLxUAK3 — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) May 9, 2026

Some other clips showed Vijay Deverakonda cutting a birthday cake with his fans as well.

The pictures and videos quickly went viral online.

About The Vijay-Rashmika Wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married earlier this year. Days after the Udaipur wedding, the couple hosted a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4.

Following their wedding, the couple made arrangements to distribute sweets across several cities in India. In a note shared on X, the couple wrote, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With mithai and food."

They added, "So on 1 March we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With love, Vijay & Rashmika."

Sweets were distributed in cities including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry.

Work

The makers of director Ravi Kiran Kola's eagerly awaited action entertainer Rowdy Janardhana on Saturday released a brand new still from the film to mark the birthday of actor Vijay Deverakonda, who plays the lead in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, wrote, "A man who fights the world… but surrenders only to love. Wishing our #RowdyJanardhana @TheDeverakonda a very Happy Birthday #HBDVijayDeverakonda @keerthyofficial @storytellerkola @christoxavier_ #AnendCChandran @DinoShankar @PraveenRaja_Off @SVC_official @Tseries @yelowtooths @wallsandtrends."

The new poster that has been released shows Vijay Deverakonda seated in rain, even as a woman's feet is seen placed on his chest. Vijay Deverakonda has an awestruck look on his face and a revolver in his hand.

It is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in December 2026 across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

ALSO READ | Rowdy Janardhana Makers Drop New Poster On Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday: "A Man Who Fights The World"