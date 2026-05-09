Riteish Deshmukh Dismisses Rumours About <i>Raja Shivaji's</i> Rs 100 Crore Budget: 'Only Producers Know It'

Raja Shivaji released in theatres on May 1, 2026. The historical action-drama has been receiving impressive footfalls in Marathi and has stayed afloat in Hindi. There has been a lot of buzz around the film being made on a massive Rs 100 crore budget, which Riteish Deshmukh recently shut down.

What's Happening

Addressing the rumours about the film's budget, Riteish Deshmukh told Hindustan Times, "About the figures floating around about Raja Shivaji's budget, only the producers know the real budget. The last thing we need to do as filmmakers is to discuss the budget of a film because it doesn't affect anything."

He continued, "Budget se kya lena dena hai? If someone asks me the budget, I ask them 'how much are you paying for a ticket to watch it?' They say 'Rs 100' or 'Rs 250-300'. I reply, that's the budget. One should stop talking about it. Let it be magical; you just go and experience the film."

On Watching Sholay And If 'Budget Of The Film' Was Important

Furthermore, Riteish Deshmukh recalled his childhood memories of watching Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay on the big screen.

He said, "I would never think 'iska budget kya hai?' I just wanted to have the big-screen entertainment."

"We would never know how much films collected. Unfortunately, that's the game today. People wonder how much actors charge for films... it's our mistake; we feed these numbers. Those who feel this is right, it's okay. We have made seven films so far in Marathi; we have never revealed the budget of our films," added Riteish Deshmukh.

About Raja Shivaji

Backed by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, the period drama features a large ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh. Salman Khan also appears in a cameo.

The film tells the story of Shivaji Bhosale's early years, charting his journey as he challenges dominant powers to establish Hindavi Swarajya.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan 'Didn't Charge' A Fee For Raja Shivaji