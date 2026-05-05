Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Result Of Riteish Deshmukh Film

After a strong opening weekend, Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji has slowed down at the box office. The historical drama witnessed a noticeable drop in collections on Day 4. Despite the dip, the film has managed to cross the Rs 39 crore mark at the box office.

As per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 5.6 crore across 5,145 shows on its fourth day of release. This marks a dip of around 53.3% compared to its Sunday earnings of Rs 12 crore. With this, the film's total domestic net collection has reached Rs 46.95 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 39.50 crore.

Raja Shivaji continues to perform better in Marathi than in Hindi. Of the Day 4 earnings, the Marathi version contributed approximately Rs 4.25 crore, while the Hindi version brought in around Rs 1.35 crore. The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 11% across 3,410 shows, whereas the Marathi version registered a significantly higher occupancy of 42% across a smaller number of 1,735 shows.

In the Marathi (2D) version, the film saw a consistent rise in audience turnout throughout the day. Morning shows began with 12.17% occupancy, climbing to 39.83% in the afternoon. Evening shows reached 42.33%, while night shows peaked at 46.67%, suggesting solid word-of-mouth and growing viewer interest.

The Hindi version, on the other hand, saw 5.31% occupancy in the morning, followed by 10.85% audience turnout in the afternoon. Evening shows witnessed 13.46% occupancy and night shows peaked at 15%.

Apart from Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh. It tells the story of Shivaji Bhosale's early life and his struggle against the ruling powers to create Hindavi Swarajya.

The film is produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company.