<i>Raja Shivaji</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh Film Racing Towards Rs 50 Crore

After witnessing a slight dip at the box office on Day 2 of its release, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji bounced back strongly over the weekend, registering a solid jump in Sunday collections.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 12 crore net on Day 3 across 5,771 shows. This takes its total India net collections to Rs 33.90 crore, while the gross earnings stand at Rs 40.34 crore.

Raja Shivaji opened at Rs 11.35 crore on Friday, followed by a 7% dip to Rs 10.55 crore on Saturday. Sunday collections grew by 13.7%, indicating improving footfall and strong weekend momentum.

Marathi Version Dominates

Interestingly, Raja Shivaji continues to perform better in Marathi than in Hindi. Of the Day 3 earnings, the Marathi version contributed approximately Rs 7.75 crore, while the Hindi version added around Rs 4.25 crore.

The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 22% across 3,919 shows. In contrast, the Marathi version registered a much stronger 67% occupancy, underlining its dominance in core markets and stronger regional connect.

Riteish Deshmukh Film Beats Expectations

Starring Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film follows the journey of the Maratha warrior and his rise against dominant powers to establish Hindavi Swarajya. The actor's performance in the film has been receiving applause from both cinephiles and critics.

Backed by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, the period drama features a large ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte and Genelia D'Souza. There is also a cameo by Salman Khan.

Despite early doubts about how the film would perform at the box office, Raja Shivaji has exceeded expectations. According to Sacnilk, the film has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Lai Bhaari (around Rs 40 crore) in just three days.

As of May 2026, the film now holds the record for the highest opening day and opening weekend for a Marathi film, outperforming titles like Sairat and Ved.