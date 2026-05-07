Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan 'Didn't Charge' A Fee For <i>Raja Shivaji</i>

Raja Shivaji released in theatres on May 1, 2026. The film features an impressive ensemble cast. Riteish Deshmukh recently revealed how most of the star actors came on board for the historical action-drama out of love and respect, waiving off their fees. While Riteish Deshmukh plays the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he is joined by Sanjay Dutt portraying Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, and Vidya Balan essaying the role of Khadija Sultana.

What's Happening

Riteish Deshmukh told Live Times that his bond with Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan-who are part of Raja Shivaji-led to them joining the film pro bono. He reiterated how some relationships are purely built on love and trust.

The actor said, "Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani, Genelia Deshmukh, and I didn't charge. We all worked completely pro bono for this film to be what it is today."

He continued, "This is just an unsaid kind of love and respect, unconditional, that you have for each other. If tomorrow Abhishek or Salman tells me, 'What about this?' I'll say yes without even thinking because if he has thought of me, I have to be there. This is what I have earned in 23 years. I am truly indebted to all of them."

Furthermore, he shared how his friend Abhishek Bachchan did not even ask about his character in Raja Shivaji and agreed to star in it. He also said that discussion regarding their fees was never a priority when he approached them for the film.

Review

NDTV's review read, "Parts of the film are marred somewhat by a certain amount of huffing and puffing as they seek to establish the enormity of the obstacles that lie in the path of Shivaji (played with a combination of restraint and intensity by Riteish Deshmukh) and his impulsive and free-spirited elder brother Sambhaji Shahaji Raje Bhosale (Abhishek Bachchan)."

"The women in Raja Shivaji aren't nonentities like they usually are in hyper-masculine historicals. Apart from the sharp-witted character essayed by Vidya Balan, both Jijabai (Bhagyashree), Shivaji's mother, and Saibai (Genelia Deshmukh), his first wife, have things to say and do, which, of course, is no deviation from what history tells us about the roles that they performed in the making of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," it added.

About Raja Shivaji

Backed by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, the period drama features a large ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh. Salman Khan also appears in a cameo.

The film tells the story of Shivaji Bhosale's early years, charting his journey as he challenges dominant powers to establish Hindavi Swarajya.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Salman Khan Insisted On Being Part Of Raja Shivaji: 'You Can't Make The Film Without Me'